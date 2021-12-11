BLOUNTVILLE - James A. “Jim” Hurley, age 74, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1947 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Chester and Nora Powers Hurley. Jim lived most of his life in the Bristol area and was a retired electrical engineer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Doris Bryson.
Survivors include his sons, Allen Hurley and wife Veronica, Rick Hurley and wife Cheryl; grandchildren, Noah and Jazmin Hurley, Grant and Macy Hurley; sister, Brenda Boyd; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at Weaver Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.