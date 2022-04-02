BULLS GAP - Jagger Blake Justice, age 20, of Bulls Gap, passed away on March 30, 2022.
Jagger was deeply loved, and will be missed by all that knew him. Jagger enjoyed riding his bike, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends. He had the biggest heart, and one of the most fearless and trustworthy person you could ever know. He was a hardworker and was currently employed at Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Jagger was a loving son, brother, partner, friend and the biggest supporter and motivator anyone could have. He would always brighten anyone's day with his sense of humor and smile he always had.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dennie and Teena Sandidge; and paternal grandfather, Kenneth Justice.
He is survived by his mother, Brandie Roberts; father, James Justice; brother, Austin Justice, with niece, Alaya Justice; sister, Haleigh Justice; fiancé, Katie Nycz; grandmother, Shirley (Bill) Tassell; great-great grandmother, Lena Crigger; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, work family, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Chad Nycz, Micah Birmingham, Cameron Smith, Timothy Shipley, Daniel Starnes, Isaiah Banks, Matthew Greene, Tyler Marshall, and Thomas Roy. Honorary pallbearers will be his work family from Parker-Hannifin.
