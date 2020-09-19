Jacquelyn Jobe Self, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Hospice with her daughter, Sherri Kratina, by her side. She was born to Robert and Mabel Jobe on August 21, 1934 in Jonesborough Tennessee.
Jackie found her place as an excellent student at Sullivan High School in Kingsport, TN. She then graduated Summa Cum Laude with a MA in Elementary Education from Oglethorpe University. After which her love of education drove her to become a certified Teacher of Handicapped from Kean College.
Her career began at Mason and Dixon Lines and then proceeded to American Airlines. But Jackie’s love of children and education remained and was not fulfilled yet. This calling led her to serve as a teacher for the following twenty five years. She found her joy teaching young minds in elementary school as well Sunday school. In her free time she enjoyed water color painting, bible study, playing bridge, and spending time with her Granddaughters.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mabel Jobe, her husband Gene, and her siblings William Jobe, Pete Jobe, and June Jobe Hall.
She is survived by her daughter Sherri Self Kratina of Deland, her grandchildren Katherine Kratina Salaun and Lauren Kratina, her brother Bobby Jobe of Johnson City, her sister Debbie Jobe Koehler of Atlanta, and several nieces and nephews. Not to fail to mention her “favorite son-in-law” Kevin.
A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery, Deland, FL on September 19, 2020 at 9:00am.
In her memory, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.