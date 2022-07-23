ORLANDO, FL - Jacquelyn “Jackie” Roffler Price was born on November 12, 1924, in Bluffton, Indiana. She went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 97 years old on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Edmond Oliver Roffler and Fannie King Roffler, brothers Rex and Gene Roffler, husband Jack Horace Price, sons Jack “Buzzy” Horace Price, Jr., James “Jimmy” Edmond Price, and granddaughter Jennifer Lee Tegg. Jackie is survived by her daughter Helen Price Tegg (John), daughter-in-law Julie Price Mifsud (Joe), grandchildren Christine Tegg Wheeler (Eric), John Buell Tegg, IV (Ashley), Rachel White (Jose), Mary Paige Price Ferm (Ryan), and great grandchildren Emilia Grace Ferm and Jack Price Ferm.

