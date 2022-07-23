ORLANDO, FL - Jacquelyn “Jackie” Roffler Price was born on November 12, 1924, in Bluffton, Indiana. She went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 97 years old on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Edmond Oliver Roffler and Fannie King Roffler, brothers Rex and Gene Roffler, husband Jack Horace Price, sons Jack “Buzzy” Horace Price, Jr., James “Jimmy” Edmond Price, and granddaughter Jennifer Lee Tegg. Jackie is survived by her daughter Helen Price Tegg (John), daughter-in-law Julie Price Mifsud (Joe), grandchildren Christine Tegg Wheeler (Eric), John Buell Tegg, IV (Ashley), Rachel White (Jose), Mary Paige Price Ferm (Ryan), and great grandchildren Emilia Grace Ferm and Jack Price Ferm.
Jackie moved from Indiana to Coral Gables, FL, around the age of 11 years old. After high school graduation, she moved to Orlando where she attended nursing school at Orange Memorial Hospital and headed up their operating room as a Registered Nurse. It was there she met a fellow nurse who introduced her through a blind date to Jack. Jack and Jackie married on May 7, 1949 and were married for 62 years.
Jackie attended Bible Studies, was a Cradle Roll Mom, and taught preschool and Vacation Bible School in church for many years. She shared the good news of Jesus with others and hosted old-fashioned apple butter stirrings to raise money for youth programs at their church in Tennessee.
Jackie volunteered in the community by being a school nurse, working concessions at Oak Ridge High School and driving her children and other children to choir practice, Little League games, and piano practice. She taught Red Cross swimming and taught many children how to water ski on Lake Conway.
When Jack retired, he and Jackie bought a second home in Rogersville, Tennessee, where Jack had been born. They lived out their retirement years spending time on their farm gardening and canning/freezing the food they raised. They gave food to people in need and shared with neighbors and friends. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and quilting.
The family will receive friends at Choptack Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville, TN from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 5 p.m. at Choptack Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Choptack Baptist Church Youth Fund, c/o Audrey Lawson, 5456 Hwy 66N, Rogersville, TN 37857 or Downtown Baptist Church, 120 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.