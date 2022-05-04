“May 2, 2022, the day that I lost a woman that I love. I will miss her so very much. She will live forever in my heart” - her loving husband, Larry Williams.
KINGSPORT - Jacquelyn H. Williams, 71, of Kingsport passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. She was wide eyed and such a little girl at heart who loved the simple things in life, sunshine, green grass and cats. Jacquelyn loved a good yard sale, good fun and she was full of life. She had a wonderful heart and loved everyone that she met.
Jacquelyn is survived by her loving husband, Larry Williams; daughter, Debbie McMichael; her grandchildren, sister, Martha Jane Jones; brother, Sam Hauk; and her nieces.
No services will be held.
The care of Jacquelyn H. Williams and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.