NORTON, VA - Jacquelyn Albia Witt Mainous has gone to look for birds from a different perspective. She was born on October 16, 1931, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the Rev. Ted R. Witt, Sr. and Vergie Witt, and was, by all accounts, a mischievous little girl. She continued getting in trouble in her college years at Hiwassee College in Tennessee, where she met her future husband, Clifford "Chig” Mainous. Upon completion of their Associates degrees, they both transferred to Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, where they earned Bachelor's degrees. Jackie was a lifelong learner, later finishing a Master's degree at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, as well as completing a variety of classes at UVA-Wise and through correspondence classes from East Carolina University. Jackie also loved to teach. She started her teaching career at Council, Virginia, and later moved to Gate City, Virginia. She finished her career at John I. Burton High School in Norton, VA, where she put many unruly students in the doghouse, with an admonishment to "be nice."

Jackie enjoyed travelling, especially with her husband, Chig, sister, Phyllis, and brother-in-law, LeRoy. They enjoyed many memorable trips, including camping in Alaska, two weeks in Israel where she spent a week with an Israeli family and a week with a Palestinian family, and a brush with the local law enforcement in Alabama. She also travelled with her daughters, Martha and Mary, and spent many winters as a Winter Texan with her husband, son, David, daughter-in-law, Rosie, and grandchildren, William and Leslie. Recently, she enjoyed phone calls and videos from her great-grandchildren, Gemma and Chiara.

