NORTON, VA - Jacquelyn Albia Witt Mainous has gone to look for birds from a different perspective. She was born on October 16, 1931, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the Rev. Ted R. Witt, Sr. and Vergie Witt, and was, by all accounts, a mischievous little girl. She continued getting in trouble in her college years at Hiwassee College in Tennessee, where she met her future husband, Clifford "Chig” Mainous. Upon completion of their Associates degrees, they both transferred to Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, where they earned Bachelor's degrees. Jackie was a lifelong learner, later finishing a Master's degree at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, as well as completing a variety of classes at UVA-Wise and through correspondence classes from East Carolina University. Jackie also loved to teach. She started her teaching career at Council, Virginia, and later moved to Gate City, Virginia. She finished her career at John I. Burton High School in Norton, VA, where she put many unruly students in the doghouse, with an admonishment to "be nice."
Jackie enjoyed travelling, especially with her husband, Chig, sister, Phyllis, and brother-in-law, LeRoy. They enjoyed many memorable trips, including camping in Alaska, two weeks in Israel where she spent a week with an Israeli family and a week with a Palestinian family, and a brush with the local law enforcement in Alabama. She also travelled with her daughters, Martha and Mary, and spent many winters as a Winter Texan with her husband, son, David, daughter-in-law, Rosie, and grandchildren, William and Leslie. Recently, she enjoyed phone calls and videos from her great-grandchildren, Gemma and Chiara.
Jackie was an avid birder and could usually be found with a set of binoculars, looking for birds. She played golf, but that was mostly an excuse to look for birds around the golf course. She enjoyed nature and going for walks in the woods, especially at High Knob and Flag Rock in Norton. Jackie also enjoyed many types of music. and was an accomplished pianist, often playing for her father's church services.
Jackie leaves behind cherished family, and many beloved friends. She was an active member in the Methodist church and participated in activities at the Biology Department at UVA-Wise.
She enjoyed playing golf with her friends at the Lonesome Pine Country Club. She was a very loving person and accepted everyone as they were.
Jackie requests that in lieu of -flowers, donations be made to either The Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org), Heifer International (www.heifer.org), MSA Home Health and Hospice (AASA, 1935 Front St Richlands, VA 24641), or the Witt-Parks Scholarship Fund administered by the Holston Foundation (The Holston Foundation, Witt-Parks Scholarship Fund, PO Box 900, Alcoa TN 37701-0900).
"If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away.” H. D. Thoreau
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va.
