GATE CITY, VA - Jacqueline McLain McConnell, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital.
She was born in Scott County, VA to the late Wheatley and Monnie Claire (Sampson) McLain.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Everett Clayton McConnell; sisters, Sue Ellen Taylor, Ann Quillen, Betty Jo McLain, and Linda Blanton.
Jacqueline was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved all of her family dearly and kept everyone together. She was the “Rock” of her family.
She and Everett were married 69 years. They traveled the world due to Everett’s Air Force career. They raised 3 amazing children during this time.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Kim Henley, Kingsport, TN, Michael McConnell, Gate City, VA, Scott McConnell, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Mikki Mattlock, Amanda Basham, Jaclyn Bailey; great grandchildren, Chloe Basham, Heaven McConnell, Garrett Basham, Keagan Couch, Matthea Mattlock, Kimber Bailey, Nova Lee Bailey, Royal Bishop; along with several nieces and nephews and many friends.
It was Jacqueline’s request to be cremated.
A memorial service for Jacqueline will be held at a later and will be posted on Gate City Funeral Home’s website and Face Book page.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her granddaughter, Amanda Basham.
An online guest register is available for the McConnell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Jacqueline McLain McMurray.