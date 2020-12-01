LEXINGTON — Jacqueline “Jackie” (Bates) Hubbard, 86, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Saint Joseph East in Lexington, Kentucky following a brief illness. Born in Jenkins, Kentucky and raised in Wise, Virginia the daughter of Landis Dewey and Mary Lou (Hayes) Bates, she was a long term resident of Kingsport, Tennessee before relocating to Lexington to be near family. After graduating from JJ Kelly High School, she married her next-door neighbor and high school sweetheart, John Kelly Hubbard, on May 5, 1955. Jackie devoted her entire life to caring for her husband and family. She enjoyed quilting and playing golf. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee where she served on several committees.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, 14 siblings, John, Carrie, Russell, Mary "Sissy," Ruth, Dewey, Dixie, Robert "Bob," Franklin "Frank," James "Tom," Joyce "Jo," Martin, and Donald; and one great grandchild, Killian Reed. She leaves behind four children: Mike Hubbard and his wife, Becca, of Richmond, Kentucky; Brad Hubbard and his wife, Karen, of Ellicott City, Maryland; Joe Hubbard and his wife, Jeanne, of Rockingham, North Carolina; and Vicki Hubbard of Dryden, Virginia; as well as 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.
A private graveside service will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Hubbard family.