BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jacqueline Faye Williams "Jackie"- 76, passed away at her residence on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Jackie was born in Wise County, Virginia the daughter of the late Sidney Gibson & Gwendolyn 'Goins" Gibson, she was one of three children. She spent her entire life here in Big Stone and lived a quiet simple life. She never had any children and was married to the love of her life Coy Williams who also preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Norma Jean Culbertson.
She is survived by her sister, Viola Ruth Jackson and husband Nathan, her niece, Lisa Culbertson, nephew, Richard Culbertson, also her great nieces- Megan and Kaylee. She had several people who assisted with her care after her husband's passing and the family would like to thank all those that helped.
Her final wishes were for her services to be private.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
