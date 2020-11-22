KINGSPORT - Jake Williams, 25, of Kingsport, was called home Thursday morning, November 19, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born in Washington County, where he had lived his entire life, and was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School Class of 2013. Jake loved to travel, and enjoyed life and people.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tim Williams; paternal grandfather, Harold Williams; maternal grandmother, Evonne Morrison; great-aunt and uncle, Connie and Eddie Chandler; and great uncle, Joe Cox.
Jake is survived by his mother, Aimee Smith and husband Chad; two sisters, Callie Moffitt and husband George, and JoAnna Smith; grandparents, Jane Williams and Elliott Morrison; uncle, Chad Morrison and wife Shandon and cousin Roxy; aunt, Alice Williams; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins that he loved dearly.
Graveside services will be at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gray Community Chest, P.O. Box 8024, Gray, TN 37615.