KINGSPORT - Jacob (Jake) H. Roberts, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, at Wexford House, after a period of declining health. Born April 11, 1929 in Blackwater, Virginia, to Mary Ethel Collier Roberts and William Jesse Roberts. Jake moved to Kingsport at a young age.
Jake served in the United States Air Force 1950 to 1954, his tour of duty with the Alaska Air Command, returning to the States and serving with the Tennessee National Air Guard, retiring in 1989 with 21 years of service. Jake worked 45 years for Mead Corporation, retiring in 1994.
Jacob was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Fred, Mack, and Kenneth Roberts: his sisters, Anna Mae Blair, Evelyn Smith, Ova White, Betty Jessee, and Wilma Therrell.
Surviving are his children, Dennis (Robin), Missoula Montana, Randy (Teresa), Delinda (Jim) Ward and Keith (Kay), Kingsport; his grandchildren, Jolene (Greg) Feeney, Amanda (Mike) McMillian, Dustin (Echo) Chaffin, Josh Ward, Victoria Ward, and Madison (Trey) Burk; his great grandchildren, Caden McMillian, Olivia McMillian, Aidan Kimble, Jake Kraft and Briley Kimble.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Jonathan Lovelace officiating. A private graveside will be scheduled at a later date.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Roberts family.