KINGSPORT - Jacob (Jake) H. Roberts, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, at Wexford House, after a period of declining health. Born April 11, 1929 in Blackwater, Virginia, to Mary Ethel Collier Roberts and William Jesse Roberts. Jake moved to Kingsport at a young age.

Jake served in the United States Air Force 1950 to 1954, his tour of duty with the Alaska Air Command, returning to the States and serving with the Tennessee National Air Guard, retiring in 1989 with 21 years of service. Jake worked 45 years for Mead Corporation, retiring in 1994.

