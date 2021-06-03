Jacob Thomas Durham, age 20, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, he has lived in this area all of his life. He was a graduate of Sullivan South High School. Jacob enjoyed playing basketball, hiking, listening to music, playing video games and hanging out with his friends. He attended Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frank Nauss, and paternal grandparents, Claude H. and Mary Lou Durham.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Julie Brooks and stepdad, Bobby Jr.; father, Randy Durham; brother, Randy Durham, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Edna Nauss; aunts and uncles, Sheila Peters (Jerry), Mickey Durham (Emma), Jerry Durham, Bo Durham (Delores), Jimmy Durham (Trudy), Frank Nauss, Jr. (Ellen) and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Tim Lovell officiating. Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Jacob Durham.
Masks are not required.