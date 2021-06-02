Jacob Thomas Durham, age 20, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Tim Lovell officiating. Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Masks are not required.