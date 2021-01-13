KINGSPORT - Jackson L. “Jack” Davidson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home. He was born to the late Carl R. Davidson and Maude Crawford Davidson in Kingsport on October 15, 1933. Jack was a graduate of Sullivan High School.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force enlisting on May 24, 1951. In December 1953, Jack married his long-time love Marguerite Jeno. They attended both grade school and high school together. After more than 26 years in military service, he retired on February 1, 1978 as a Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. Jacks tours of duty included numerous stateside bases, as well as oversea tours to Alaska, Okinawa, Thailand, Burma, two tours in Vietnam, and Germany. During his tour of duty in Germany Jack served as the Senior Enlist Advisor to The Commander in Chief United Air Forces- Europe. During this period, Jack traveled to all Air Force Installations in Europe to advice of new policy and procedure, and health and welfare of the enlisted force. His military decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, two Air Force Commendation Medals, and numerous other commendations and awards. Following his Air Force retirement Jack was employed by the TVA at Phipps Bend Nuclear Plant in Surgoinsville. He was later transferred to Hartsville TN Nuclear Plant, and then to Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens, AL. Jack retired from the TVA in July of 1993 after service as the Nuclear Status Manager.
He was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where he served on several committees. He was loved deeply by his church family and will be greatly missed. He served as the President of the Arbor Terrace Homeowners Association and was a member of Texas Lodge #8, San Antonio VFW Post 3352, Air Force Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Wayne Davidson; and one niece, Cassandra Priester.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years Marguerite Jeno Davidson; sister, Betty Davidson Stump and husband George; special niece, Jessica Prillter; special friends, Leland and Connie Leonard, Mildred Mauk, and special young man Ethan Hissong; along with several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
The Davidson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday January 15, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home from 1:00pm-2:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Lewis Weaver officiating and a special message by Ethan Hissong.
Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Prayer at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Greggory Pearson, Tyler Pearson, David Greene, Joe Greene, Leland Leonard, and Ethan Hissong.
Online condolences can be made to the Davidson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Davidson family.