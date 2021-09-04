CHURCH HILL - Jackson "Jack" Fuller Peters, 76, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Jack was a Godly man, who never met a stranger. He loved everyone and had an amazing sense of humor. He found great joy in music and his doo-wap as he called it. In his free time you would always find him singing and dancing. Reminiscing and sharing his stories with others was his favorite.
Preceded by his parents, and thirteen of his siblings
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Misty Peters, Tonya Peters; brother, Marion Peters and wife Gerri; several nieces and nephews; also he leaves behind his best furry friend Kenya
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Peters family.