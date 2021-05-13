February 10, 1945-May 8, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that we share that Jackie Ronald Tymon, sometimes known as Big Eye, left this earth on May 8, 2021 to join the great wedding feast of the Lamb up in heaven. He had battled ill health for many years, but now his body is whole, and he can run and leap and see and sing for joy.
Jackie was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on February 10, 1945 to Jack Edwin and Delphia Barrett Tymon. He grew up mostly in Mt. Carmel, Tennessee and Kingsport, graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1963. He worked for many years as an electrician at Mead Paper Company and Willamette before he retired, which is where he got his nickname Big Eye.
Jackie always loved cars and motorcycles and was very involved in charity work through different motorcycle groups. He was a Christian, baptized at Fountain of Life Bible Church where he attended until he was unable.
He loved his family and friends, and we are so thankful to all of you who called and kept up with him through the years. We can only imagine the conversations and the meals he is enjoying now (yes, he did love good food!). Thanks also to all the home health people, his great neighbors, and others who did so much for him these last few years – we appreciate it.
Jackie was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Delphia Tymon, his two sisters, Gina Kelley and Lora Williams, and grandson Gabriel Tymon. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Rhonda Saul Tymon, his constant companion for the last 34 years, who took excellent care of him through his long illness. He is also survived by a half-brother, Lamar Boyd of TX. He leaves behind his children: Angela Wilson (David) of Shady Shores, TX, April Stovall (Wayne) of Mt. Carmel, TN, Shane Tymon (Tracey Farr) of Alcoa, TN, Stoney Tymon (Lizette) of Leander, TX, and stepson Joseph Saul of Nashville. He also leaves behind grandchildren: Seth Johnson, Nate, Sam, Ben and Calvin Wilson, Emma Tunnell (Drew), Abram and Titus Stovall, Jack, Charlotte and Willie Tymon, and MacKenzie, Oliver and Leo Tymon.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Dr. Vic Young and Matt Young officiating. The burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Jackie was a gentle giant and will be greatly missed.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson .com to leave an on line condolence for the family