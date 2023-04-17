KINGSPORT - Jackie Phillips, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Brookdale, Colonial Heights.
She was born in Kingsport, to the late Harvey and Carrie Casteel Slaughter.
Jackie worked hard from childhood to be successful so she could care for the needs of her family. She was a very caring lady, and her homes were always open to those she loved.
Jackie opened the first women’s dress shop in Kingsport known as Jackie’s Fashions. She continued her entrepreneurship as a fashion buyer in New York and Nashville, TN. The remainder of her career was spent with Sharondale Development and Jackie’s Interiors in Nashville, TN and Naples, FL.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, playing golf, and spending time at the beach.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her sister, Ann King; brothers, Lowell Slaughter and George Slaughter; brothers-in-law, Bill Bacon, Blaine Jordan and Bobby Copas.
Those left to cherish Jackie’s memory are her sisters, Betty Jordan, Dottie Bacon and Shirley Copas; sister-in-law, Nancy Slaughter; nieces and nephews, Rodney and Kathy Burton and family, Warren and Rebecca Ayers and family, David and Jodi Slaughter and family, Johnny and Melissa Burton and family, Jon and Sarah McConnell and family, Scott and Sandy Jordan and family, Greg and Sandy Jordan and family, Joe and Nicki Bacon and family, Mark and Rhonda Copas and family, Marty and Teresa Hilbert, Kevin and Heather Young and family, Dale and Kim Morton and family, Todd Slaughter and family, Thadd and Missy Slaughter and family, Laura King and family; partner, Lewis Malone.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Mark Copas will officiate. Eulogies will be given by Newley Burton, Kathy Burton and Torey Haile, Joe, Wes, and Chase Bacon. Music will be provided by Afton Burton and Kayley Farmer.
Entombment Service will follow at 12:00 pm in Mausoleum I at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Jackie Phillips and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
