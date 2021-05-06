KINGSPORT - Jackie Penley, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, May 4, 2021. Born in Kingsport, he has lived in Southwest Virginia most of his life. He answered the call and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Jackie then worked many years in Wise Co. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Willie Penley; son, Michael Penley; and brother, Eddie Penley.
Jackie is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Wanda Penley; seven children, Tammy Mosley of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Billy Ward of St. Paul, VA, Jackie “Tina” Thompson of Mt. Carmel, Belinda Proffitt and husband Jeff of Johnson City, Elizabeth Penley of St. Paul, VA, Patricia Robinson of Kingsport, and Joshua Penley of Kingsport; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Linda Amyx of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Bro. Ray Bledsoe officiating. The American Legion Post 3/265 will render military honors.