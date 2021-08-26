GREENE COUNTY, TN - Jackie P. Mullins, age 87, a lifelong resident of Greene County, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 25th, 2021.
He served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years. He graduated from Fall Branch High School & E.T.S.U. with a degree in teaching. He retired from the State of Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Everette Mullins and Dexie (Pierce) Mullins, his wife, and best friend, Betty Ann (McConnell) Mullins, in 2002 (whom he has longed for and is finally reunited with), and his special friend, Jean Pierce Brumit, in 2020.
Jackie was a lifelong member of Lovelace Baptist Church, where he served as its choir director for many years. He had a passion for gospel music and singing. He started the Big Valley Quartet, who later changed their name to the Good Neighbor Quartet, and he sang with many professional gospel groups that came into the area.
Jackie had a love for farming and loyalty to his friends who will miss him dearly.
Left to cherish his memory are his granddaughters, B.J. Hensley and Haley (Comet) Hensley, niece, Linda Fields, also his most loyal and his best friends, Bill and Melissa Baskett, Larry and Helen Hensley, E.B. Moore, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 28th, 2021, at Lovelace Baptist Church, 930 Ryan Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656, with Rev. Joe Wall and Rev. Allen Brummett officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 84, Fall Branch, Tn 37656.