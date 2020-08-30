KINGSPORT - Jackie Lynn Ketron Lindsay, 60 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Jackie was a loving mother, “NanaMaw”, sister and friend and had a beautiful smile for everyone. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was employed by Food City in Weber City, VA. She attended Providence Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred “Doc” Ketron and Eva “Cat” Ketron and the father of her children, Greg Harvey.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Heather Bodkins and husband Adam; son, Chris Harvey and wife Chelsea; grandchildren, Blake Castle, Caden Castle and Madie Bodkins; brothers, Eddie Ketron and wife Melissa and Teddy Ketron and wife Debbie; sister, Penny Carlton and husband Anthony; her lifelong friend and companion, Keith Minor; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain and Pastor Joel Trigg officiating.
