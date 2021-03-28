Jackie Lou Eades Cross, born September 17, 1944, departed this life March 25, 2021 in Kingsport, TN after a stroke. She was born in Bristol, VA to Jack and Mattie Lou Eades.
Jackie worked at Alley’s of Kingsport, Inc. for many years and was a past member of the D-B Quarterback Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Barbara Floyd and Judy Wolford.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Cross, daughters Christina Hearn and Nicole Clay, grandchildren Kayleigh, Chloe and Logan, and brother Mike Eades, as well as 6 treasured nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday March 30 at 2:00 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Cross family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cross family