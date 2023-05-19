Jackie L. Hicks May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Jackie L. Hicks, 72 of Kingsport was called home Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home after a brief illness.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.petworkstn.com.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Barbara “Faye” Stacy Mildred Kay (Davis) Greer Dennis Gray Page Wallace Eldridge Bishop Jackie L. Hicks Imogene Scalf Jackie L. Hicks Inez Brickey Blevins Phyllis Ann Davis Mr. Richard "Rick" Blaine Williams