KINGSPORT - Jackie L. Hicks, 72 of Kingsport was called home Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

