KINGSPORT - Jackie L. Fritz, age 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday afternoon, October 4, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief time of declining health. He was the son of the late Audna and Rosa Starnes Fritz.
Mr. Fritz was retired from Tennessee Eastman as a machinist and attended Weber City Baptist Church. He was a member of Scott County School Board for twelve years and an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan and Virginia Tech sports.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy D. Fritz; daughter, Jackie Fennell and husband Michael; son, Michael Fritz; grandchildren, Carly Fennell York and husband Ryan, Anna Fennell; sisters, Ellen Yeary and husband Carl, Pat Dishner and husband Jimmy, Diana Rogers, and Donna Fritz; brother, Dennis Fritz and wife Alice; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Fritz’s wishes were to donate his body to MedCure.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Scott County Shoe Fund.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center and Asbury Place of Kingsport.
