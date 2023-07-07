KINGSPORT - Jackie Jean (Bledsoe) Greer, age 81, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away at her home on Thursday, July 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Kay and Idell (Stump) Bledsoe on September 13, 1941. Jackie will be greatly missed, but we rejoice knowing we will see her again!
Jackie was an avid lover of sports of any kind! Ultimately, she loved watching football, racing, and rooting for anyone that played against the Atlanta Braves. She loved her family with her whole heart, but her grandchildren and fur-babies held a special spot close to her. Jackie was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church since the early 70s. She retired from a career at Sullivan County Board of Education. She married Millard and spent 58 beautiful years together before his passing on April 24, 2021.
Along with her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by: her husband, Millard; brothers, Donald Bledsoe, Jerry Bledsoe, Ray Bledsoe; and grandson, Jason Rose.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her children, Hugh Greer (Brenda), James Greer (Dean), Brenda Rose (Randall), Linda Kiser (Fiancé, Joe Gragg); sister, Sue Lane (Randall); sister-in-law, Dee Bledsoe; grandchildren, Chloe (Clo-Bug) Willis (Travis), Jennifer Crawford (Fiance, Carter Shipley), Moria (Squirt) Frazier (Jonathan), Ryan Kiser, Bryan Kiser, Payton Greer; thirteen great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Greer family will gather to greet family and friends and share memories on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 1:30-2:30 in the Parlor of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will immediately follow in the Garden of Hope with Rev. Robert Fletcher officiating.