KINGSPORT - Jackie Ervin Watkins, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Lloyd and Sarah (Good) Watkins.
Jackie proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Tennessee Highway State Patrol after over 20 years of dedicated service. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and old cars.
In Addition to his parents Jackie was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Wayne Watkins, and brother-in-law, Jim Kasper.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Watkins and wife Jackie, Warren Watkins, Wendell Watkins, Myron Watkins and wife Liesel; sisters, Mary Ann Kasper, Debbie Smith and husband Randy; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces.
The Watkins family will honor Jackie’s life with a Graveside Service on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial beginning at 2:00pm with Pastor Mark Clements officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Warren Watkins, Wendell Watkins, Bobby Light, Jerry Puckett, Mark Clements, Bob Neal and Randy Smith.
In lieu of flowers the Watkins family has requested that donations be made in Jackie’s memory to Bancroft Bible Camp. 141 Bancroft Private Dr. Kingsport, TN 37660or to Tennessee State Troopers Association P.O. Box 17939 Nashville, TN 37217. www.tnstatetroopers.com.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Watkins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.