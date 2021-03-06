KINGSPORT - Jackie Caldwell, 84, of Kingsport, TN went to sleep in the presence of the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021 after a brief illness. Jackie was a kind heart through and through. She loved to laugh and befriended everyone she encountered. Jackie was ahead of her time in every way. She worked as a hairdresser for more than 30 years. However, her greatest accomplishment was her role as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Calvin C. Caldwell; parents Kyle and Elsie Sluss; brother, James Sluss.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Caldwell Carberry; son, Calvin Keith Caldwell wife Pamella; grandchildren, Brian and David Bledsoe, Justin Caldwell, Ashleigh Widing, Jon Carberry; sister Betty Jo Hutton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bledsoe, David Bledsoe, Justin Caldwell, Jon Carberry, Allan Turner, Anthony Bledsoe and Zachary Bledsoe.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral services will follow with Buddy Roberts officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery.