Kingsport – Margaret Jeston (Jackie) Baldwin received her heavenly wings on Sunday, March 6th.
She was a resident of the Wexford House, Kingsport, TN. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, VX Baldwin; mother, Gerthel Hobbs Harris and step-father, Jim Harris.
She was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church.
Jackie is survived by her brother, Oscar Harris and wife Katie, Mendota, VA; sister, Diana Harris, Kingsport, TN; a special niece, Heather Harris Pace and husband Mike of Church Hill, TN; plus several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jackie donated her body to science hoping they will learn more about her 81 years of living with cerebral palsy. As per her request, a family memorial service will be held at the return of her cremains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660, The Bridges No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617 or a charity of your choice.
To express condolences to the Baldwin family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is assisting the Baldwin family with the arrangements.