KINGSPORT - Jack Satterfield, 80, of Kingsport, went home on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born in Johnson City, TN on May 15, 1941 to the late Minnie Cordelia Snowden and Tony Jack Satterfield. Jack joined the US Air Force after graduating from Boones Creek High School. After serving, he worked for Eastman Chemical and IBM. After retiring, he started his own business, Satterfield Business System. In his free time, Jack enjoyed his family, genealogy and studying history. He was a long time member of West View Missionary Baptist Church in Kingsport.
Including his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Anne Dempsey Satterfield; son, Russell Dean Satterfield; granddaughter, Kimberly Michelle Satterfield; brother, Bobby Ray Satterfield; and sister, Rosa Marie Satterfield.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Carolyn Patrick; brother, Ronald Lee Satterfield and wife Marianne; granddaughter, Julie Smith and husband, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ethan, Luke, and Roderick; and special friend, Shirley Phillips.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00pm at West View Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 6:00pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.
Jack will be laid to rest with his wife on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Military honors by VFW Boone Dam Post 4933.
Arrangements especially for Jack Satterfield and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.