GATE CITY, VA – Jack Wayne Burke, 72, Gate City, VA passed away peacefully Friday, February 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Lynn Garden at the outdoor Mausoleum with Pastor Justin Smith, and Rev. Aaron Noe officiating.
Danny Whited, Fredie Carter, John Brewer, Phil Owen, Jon Horton, and Wayne Pendleton will serve as pallbearers. John Collier, Mack Baker, Jeb Carter, Phil Hensley, Jeff Sutton, and Paul Marcum will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
The family is adhering to COVID guidelines for the graveside service and sincerely appreciates your consideration in doing the same.
Memorial contributions can be given in Wayne’s honor to First Baptist Church, Weber City, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290.
