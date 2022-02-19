GATE CITY, VA – Jack Wayne Burke, 72, Gate City, VA passed away peacefully Friday, February 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Wayne was born in Blackwater, VA on September 5, 1949, and was the son of the late Marshel Burke and Sylvia (Gilliam) Burke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Eckle and Olene (Anderson) Carter; brother-in-law, Robert Brewer; sister-in-law, Nancy Carter, and nephew Jesse Carter.
His survivors include his wife and best friend of forty-eight years, Freda (Carter) Burke, daughter Mandy (Phil) Owen; daughter Becky (Jon) Horton; grandchildren, Ethan Owen, Nora Owen, Hunter Horton, and Sam Owen; sister, Jeri (Burke) Brewer; brother-in-law, Fredie (Diana) Carter; niece, Jennifer (Richie) Henderson; nephew, John Brewer and Sissy; nephew, Jeb Carter; and great-nieces, Kaelyn and Hallie Brewer. He is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.
He retired after forty-one years of service at Eastman Chemical Company, where he made many lifelong friends. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church, Weber City, VA, where he worshiped and served faithfully for many years. He was a Past Master of Catlett Lodge #35 and was a 32nd degree Mason.
Wayne loved Jesus, his family, and his friends so well his entire life. He loved being out in nature and listening to and playing bluegrass gospel music. He delighted in his four young grandchildren. He was a man of kindness, integrity, quiet strength, humor, and faithfulness. A motto he taught his children and lived every day, was, “Leave it better than you found it.” He did that in countless ways and leaves a beautiful legacy of love, faith, generosity, and joy.
Wayne’s family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Holston Valley Medical Center. They provided such loving, dedicated, and skilled care to the entire family during Wayne’s hospital stay.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Lynn Garden at the outdoor Mausoleum with Pastor Justin Smith, and Rev. Aaron Noe officiating.
Danny Whited, Fredie Carter, John Brewer, Phil Owen, Jon Horton, and Wayne Pendleton will serve as pallbearers. John Collier, Mack Baker, Jeb Carter, Phil Hensley, Jeff Sutton, and Paul Marcum will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
The family is adhering to COVID guidelines for the graveside service and sincerely appreciates your consideration in doing the same.
Memorial contributions can be given in Wayne’s honor to First Baptist Church, Weber City, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290.
An online guest register is available for the Burke family at www.gatecityfunerals.com and the Gate City Funeral Home Facebook page.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jack Wayne Burke.