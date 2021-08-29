KINGSPORT - Jack Walters, 56, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital following a brief illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
