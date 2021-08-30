KINGSPORT - Jack Walters, 56, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital following a brief illness.
He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Jack worked at Partner Industrial as a Group Leader.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremiah Walters; maternal grandmother, Mildred Jenkins and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Amma Lee Trent Walters, Sr.
Surviving are his sons, Jonathan Walters and wife, Loryn and Justin Walters; grandchildren, Parker, Miah, Walker, Tucker, McCoy and Maverick; mother, Kylene Sharp; father, Tommy Walters; maternal grandfather, Kyle Jenkins; sisters, Tina, Mathea, Stephanie and Sondra and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Wednesday at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Music will be provided by Heavenly Reflections.
The service may be viewed live beginning at 6:55 pm at the below link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1630363370133762
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:50 am.
Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The care of Jack Walters and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.