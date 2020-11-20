Janesville, WI - Jack W. Mann, 59, of Janesville(formerly of Weber City, VA) passed away unexpectedly on October 9th, 2020. Jack was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Olin Edgar and Betty Sue (Stewart) Mann on January 19th, 1961. Jack prided himself on his 21 years spent serving his country. His military service included time with the US Air Force and Army National Guard out of Virginia and Wisconsin. Jack enjoyed sharing stories of being a firefighter with the US Air Force. After his active duty service, Jack was a truck driver for over 20 years. Most recently, Jack spent his days as a school bus driver. Jack was an avid knife collector and classic car lover.
Jack is survived by his son, Derrick(Stephanie) Mann of Edgerton, WI; daughter, Kara(Ted) Norder of Janesville, WI; sister, Julia(Jeffrey) Baker, and their children, Aurora and Alden Baker of Mount Carmel, TN; Jack was also survived by his mother, Betty S. Mann of Weber City, VA, who later passed away on November 13, 2020; and his longtime partner and friend, Christine Scharrschmidt of Janesville, WI. Jack will be missed by his greatest joy, his five grandsons; Olin and Emerson Mann and Jacob, Ryan and Ethan Norder.
Due to current circumstances, Jack's celebration of life has been postponed. If you wish to honor Jack's memory, the family is asking that you make a donation to your local VFW in his memory.