Jack Vaught Coffey, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at The Blake of Kingsport Assisted Living surrounded by those who loved and cared for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duke and Tazzie Coffey; brother, David Coffey and sister, Gladys Smith.
Jack retired from Holston Defense Corp in Kingsport and then drove cars for area dealerships. He served his country in the USAF at Clark Field in the Philippines during the Korean conflict.
Among his favorite things to do were camping with his family, hunting, fishing, watching sports on TV, exercising his body and mouth for he loved to talk at the senior center and attending the Tennessee High Class of 1948 reunions. He also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels, driving the Euclid Avenue Baptist Church van, participating in workdays at the church. He also loved his Sunday School class and fellowship (especially eating kind).
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirlene; son, Eric Coffey and wife, Lori; daughter, Jennifer DeBusk and husband, Frankie; four grandsons, Matt Coffey and wife, Savannah; Grant Coffey, Mark Coffey and Ty DeBusk and several nieces and nephews.
Our deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff at The Blake, Suncrest Hospice, and special friends, Dan Buck, James Grigsby, Jack Linder and Robert Roark.
A private graveside was held at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. John Cowell, a longtime friend, officiating.
Memorials may be sent to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church P.O. Box, 11618, Bristol, VA 24209 for Meals on Wheels, the Van Fund or Children’s Hope Alliance, P.O. Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010-9989- (formerly Grandfather Mountain Children Home.)
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Coffey family.