CHURCH HILL - Jack Spears, age 75, of Church Hill, passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was a loving man who enjoyed being around his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Spears; and parents, Roy and Hascue Spears.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Rio Mayes and husband, Jeff, and Tammy Evans and husband, David; son, Lynn Spears; 4 grandchildren, Jessica Evans, Dustin Spears and wife, Cailah, Brandi Honaker and husband, Tim, and Austin Spears; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Bradley Spears; and sister, Louise Johnson and husband, Dickie; nephew, Scott Derrick; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Larkins Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Spears family.