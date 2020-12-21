Jack Smith Dec 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEBER CITY, VA -- Jack Smith, 92, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jack Smith Weber City Va. Carter-trent Residence Scott County Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.