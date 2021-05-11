BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jack Ray Harkleroad, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home. He was born and raised in Imboden, VA and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap, VA. He was a retired coal miner from Westmoreland Coal Co., with over 29 years of service, and a member of the UMWA Local 7276. He served his country in the U.S. Army, was a veteran of the Korean War and served in peacetime with the U.S. Air Force, mainly in Alaska. He was a member of the Pound, Va. V. F. W. Post #9600. He was a member of the Imboden Community Church and attended the First Baptist Church in Appalachia, VA. He also loved to bake goodies for his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by twin stillborn boys; his parents, Malen and Emma Harkleroad and his siblings, K.M. Harkleroad, Henry Harkleroad, Pauline Collier and Bob Harkleroad.
Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Collier Harkleroad of the home; his children, David Harkleroad (Gail) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Todd Harkleroad of Bluff City, TN; his brother, Jerry Harkleroad of Chesapeake, VA; his grandchildren, Chad Harkleroad, Lauren Harkleroad and Carson Harkleroad and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Tony Nunley and Dr. Nick Brewer officiating.
Graveside services will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, immediately after the funeral service. Military rites will be conducted by local V.F.W. and D.A.V. and the National Guard Honors Team.
