NORTON, VA - Jack R. Flanary, Sr., 83, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Suthers Lodge 259 of Norton for over 56 years and served as Past Master. Jack retired from Old Dominion Power Company as a field superintendent with 34 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was of the Baptist faith. Jack was born in Dorchester, Va. to the late Worley Flanary and Gladys Adams Flanary. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gardner Flanary; his brother, James Flanary; his sister, Joyce Bruce; and a nephew, David Gardner.
He is survived by a son, Jack R. Flanary, Jr. and his wife Alma of Norton, Va.; a daughter, Darcie Flanary of Norton, Va.; grandsons, Jack R. Flanary, III and John Thomas Flanary of Norton, Va.; nephews, Patrick Flanary and his wife Andrea and Mike Flanary, all of Norton, Va., James Gardner and his wife Angie of Midlothian, Va.; a niece, Debra Rife of Norton, Va.; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Masonic services will begin at 7 pm with funeral service to follow with Jim Smith officiating. Entombment will be conducted at 11 am Monday, September 14, 2020, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am Monday to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Suthers Lodge 259, P.O. Box 259, Norton, VA 24273.
