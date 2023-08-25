KINGSPORT - Jack P. Mitchell peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior after a lengthy illness on the morning of August 24th, 2023, at the age of 85 years old.
Jack was born to Dewey and Emogene Mitchell on December 4th, 1937, in Castlewood, VA. Jack enjoyed the outdoors and spent most of his life fishing and hunting with his beloved Beagle dogs. Jack was a self-employed painting contractor for 30 years and took pride in his work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Addie E. Mitchell; his daughter, Sandra J. Mitchell; his four siblings, Madge Gross, Evelyn Gross, Betty Bowers, and Jo Napier.
Survived by Jack are his 3 sons, Jack P. Mitchell II and wife, Tracy, Jim W. Bellamy and wife, Brenda, Chad P. Mitchell and partner, Laura Spivey; four daughters, Susan Mitchell Smith, and family, Sherry Collins, and family, Cara L. Crawford, and husband, Jay, Amy J. Weatherly, and husband, Bobby. Jack is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Jack P. Mitchell III, Hunter L. Blevins, Nicholas J. Bellamy and wife, Lezlie, Katelyn E. Wolferding and husband, Blake, Emilie M. Bledsoe and husband, Zach, Sophia G. Bellamy, Benjamin R. Bellamy, Matt Weatherly, Chelsie Laws and Samuel Crawford; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and special niece Donna Howke.
Jack’s family would like to give special thanks and honor to caregiver Hannah Salyer, R.N. with Gentiva Hospice and grandson Hunter Blevins for their excellent care during Jack’s final months and days.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 6:45 pm Monday, August 28, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jackie Flanary and a song by Rikki McCugh. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Memorial Park (East Tennessee Cemetery), Blountville, TN in the Solomon Garden.
The care of Jack Mitchell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
