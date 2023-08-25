KINGSPORT - Jack P. Mitchell peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior after a lengthy illness on the morning of August 24th, 2023, at the age of 85 years old.

Jack was born to Dewey and Emogene Mitchell on December 4th, 1937, in Castlewood, VA. Jack enjoyed the outdoors and spent most of his life fishing and hunting with his beloved Beagle dogs. Jack was a self-employed painting contractor for 30 years and took pride in his work.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you