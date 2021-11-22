DUNGANNON, VA - Jack Nathan Taylor, 72, Dungannon, VA passed away, Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his residence.
Jack was born in Wise County, VA on August 16, 1949, and was the son of the late Nathan S. and Maggie L. (Fuller) Taylor.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Bruner) Taylor; a loving niece, Chloe Barrett; along with other family members and friends.
It was the wish of Jack to be cremated and a Celebration of Life conducted at a later date.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jack Nathan Taylor.