KINGSPORT - Jack M. May, age 91, of Kingsport is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (August 18, 2021) following an extended illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Gideons International Kingsport North Camp, PO Box 1382, Kingsport, TN, 37662, or to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37665, (ATTN: Missions Fund.)
The family would like to express their thanks to Elmcroft Senior Living and Suncrest Hospice for their love and care for Jack.
The body will lie in state from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the sanctuary that evening. Funeral Services will follow with Pastor Rick Meade and Pastor Carl Strickler officiating. A special eulogy will be given by son-in-law, Rev. Stuart Coleman. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing military rites. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
