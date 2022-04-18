BLOUNTVILLE - Jack Lynn Roller, 58, of Blountville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life at Trinity Memorial Centers Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4 pm - 7 pm. The funeral service will follow with Tommy Osborne officiating, and the children will read the eulogies. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Graveside service will be at 3 pm in the cemetery at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Blountville. Everyone will meet at the cemetery on Wednesday.
