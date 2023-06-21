December 30, 1950 – June 20, 2023
KINGSPORT - Mr. Jack McMurray, age 72, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning June 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kingsport, but enjoyed making many childhood memories at his grandparents’ house in Hilton’s, VA. He was an entrepreneur in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, where he owned/operated several Bonanza Steakhouses for over 30 years, which lead him to other business ventures along the way. His favorite past times included spending time with his family, working on his farm in Fall Branch, and watching UT sports. He was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Some of his favorite preachers were J.W. Depew, Boyd Bingham, and Charles Stanley.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cledith Mavis (Bright) McMurray & Patten McMurray.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Denyse McMurray; four children Amy Thompson, Jason McMurray & wife Michelle, Leslie Hardin & husband Wes, Dustin Jackson & wife Allison. Eight grandchildren, Sydney, Olivia, & Natalie Thompson; Loren & Addy McMurray; Zain & Lyla Hardin; Liam Jackson. Two brothers, Hugh McMurray & wife Sandy; Mark McMurray & wife Diane; Sister-in-law Regina Cabell & husband Michael.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Friday June 23, 2023) at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 150 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport.
A funeral service to follow with Rev. Robert Fletcher, officiating. Music will be provided by Loren McMurray and The Perry Voices.
Graveside service following the funeral on June 23, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be Andy Warrick, Greg Jones, Hunter Jordan, Jamie Hopkins, Todd Mills, Jeremy Osborne
Honorary Pallbearers; Hughie McMurray & Zain Hardin.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown chapel is serving the family of Jack L. McMurray.
