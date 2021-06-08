KINGSPORT - Jack L. Ailshie, 83, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021 at Asbury Place. Born on August 4, 1937 in Knoxville, TN, he was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University. Jack had a career at Eastman Chemical in sales for 34 years before retiring. In retirement, Jack enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mickey, attending UT football games with friends and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and James Ailshie of Knoxville, TN.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Mickey Ailshie of Kingsport, TN, mother-in-law Margaret Hoyle of Chester, SC, son Jim Ailshie (Niki) of Rogersville, TN, daughter Jennifer Danehy (Pat) of Memphis, TN and daughter Heather King (Chris) of Brookline, MA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Katie Wagoner (Owen), Tyler Ailshie (Megan), Caroline Danehy, Bryce Ailshie, Marc Delgallo, Nia Ailshie, Maggie Delgallo, Eamon Ailshie and great-grandson Parker Wagoner.
A family inurnment will take place at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Dr. William Randall Frye officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Asbury Health Care for the kind and loving care they provided Jack during his stay through the pandemic.
