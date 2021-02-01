MIDWAY, VA - Jack Kilgore, age 72, of the Midway community in Scott County, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021 following a period of declining health.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on August 11, 1948. Mr. Kilgore was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient. He later retired from Welder’s Union as a pipe fitter. He was also a member of Midway United Methodist Church. Mr. Kilgore was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner.
Mr. Kilgore was preceded in death by his Father, Emory Kilgore and one brother, Michael Kilgore.
Mr. Kilgore is survived by his Mother, Helen Kilgore Graham; a son, David Kilgore and wife, Nichole; one grandchild, Shelly Kilgore; brother, Jerry Kilgore; Ex-wife and friend, Betty Kilgore; special friend and caregiver, Randy Jones.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11 AM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Janet Sweet officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Randy Jones for his friendship and care for Mr. Kilgore.
Online condolences may be made to the Kilgore family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Jack Wayne Kilgore.