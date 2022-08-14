GATE CITY, VA - Jack Kay Dougherty, 93, of Gate City, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on August 12, 2022, after a short illness. Jack was born in the Midway community of Scott County, Virginia in 1929 to Cleve and Ava (Wampler) Dougherty. He was a 1947 graduate of Midway High School and later attended Johnson City Vocational School, where he was trained as an electrician. He was a lifelong Methodist, with membership at Farley’s Chapel and Midway Memorial United Methodist Churches.

Jack was a proud Air Force veteran, serving his country with honor during the Korean War. In 1972 he married Mary Howard, and they had one son, Daniel.

