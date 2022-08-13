GATE CITY, VA - Jack Kay Dougherty, 93, of Gate City, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on August 12, 2022, after a short illness. Jack was born in the Midway community of Scott County, Virginia in 1929 to Cleve and Ava (Wampler) Dougherty. He was a 1947 graduate of Midway High School and later attended Johnson City Vocational School, where he was trained as an electrician. He was a lifelong Methodist, with membership at Farley’s Chapel and Midway Memorial United Methodist Churches.
Jack was a proud Air Force veteran, serving his country with honor during the Korean War. In 1972 he married Mary Howard, and they had one son, Daniel.
Jack was employed briefly at Slip-Not Belting, Kingsport, Tennessee, before beginning his career as an over-the-road truck driver for Mason Dixon Lines. He retired in 1986 and later became a part-time Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) instructor for Commercial Carrier Service in Fall Branch, Tennessee.
In retirement, Jack became an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving as post commander in Gate City. He was honored to promote and lead the development of the Scott County Veterans Memorial, located on Highway 72, Veterans Memorial Highway, near Fort Blackmore. He was a life member of the Big Stone Gap VFW Post 5715.
A lifelong resident of Scott County, Jack enjoyed farming and was an avid outdoorsman, who especially loved grouse hunting. In later years, he was proud of his backyard tomato garden and cheered for the Lady Vols basketball team at the University of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Ava Dougherty, his wife, Mary Dougherty, father and mother-in-law Hermie and Edna Howard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brodus and Lotus Dougherty, Hazel and Kelly (& John) Starnes, Edith and Larlyn Addington, S.C. and Irene (& Marie) Dougherty, Lester and Ruth Dougherty, June and Paul Wood, Nancy and Carl Barger, Jimmy Dougherty, and Bob Howard; nieces and nephews, Alvin Starnes, Becky Dougherty Bowman, Linda Dougherty Quillen, Joyce Dougherty Dockery, and Beth Addington Culbertson.
His survivors include his son, Daniel H. Dougherty, sisters-in-law Hazel Dougherty and Callie Howard, nieces, Lisa Lansche, Shelia May, Monica Wood, Deanne Tomlinson, Donna Judd, and Jill Holliday; nephews Tommy Dougherty, Morris Starnes, Robert Howard, and Donald Howard; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank Michelle, Beccah, and Amanda from Home Instead, and Alice Rogers from Holston Medical Group, for their care of Jack in the last months of his life.
A private family prayer service will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11 AM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Shewey officiating.
Graveside services will be at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by Big Stone Gap VFW. Friends that wish to attend are asked to meet at the Cemetery at 11:50 AM. Honorary Pallbearers will be Morris Starnes, Tommy Dougherty, Jamie Culbertson, Billy Dishner, Mike Quillen, Joe Culbertson, Jeff Culbertson, Johnny Starnes, Gary Baker, Patrick Dougherty, Robert Howard, Donald Howard and Scottie Gillenwater.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Jack’s honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.