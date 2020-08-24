ROGERSVILLE - Jack K. Price, Sr. age 86, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after an extended illness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of his life and he proudly spoke of them at every opportunity. He was retired from the U. S. Air Force after serving for 21 years. He then worked for and retired from Hawkins County Gas.
Jack was saved at an early age at Choptack Baptist Church. He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a gifted woodworker, sharing his talent with family and friends through gifts of many custom pieces.
He is preceded in death by parents, Troy and Anna Lou Price; brother, Silas "Bud" Price; sister, Harriet Price Elkins; brother-in-law, Curt Trent; mother and father-in-law, Helen and Maurice Greer.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Greer Price; son Jack K. Price, Jr. (Georgeanne); grandchildren, Caleb (Liz) Price, Julianne (Keegan) Pearson, Andrew (Sierra) Price and Kyle Price; great grandchildren, Thomas, Isaac, and Sarah Price, Rhett and Adeline Price, and baby Pearson; brother, Troy (Angela) Price; sister, Reba Price Trent; sister-in-law, Betty Price, and several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
The body of Jack will lie in state from noon to 5:00 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 and 8:00 am to noon Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects. Private services will be conducted by Christian-Sells Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.