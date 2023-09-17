Jack K. Crawford, 77 passed away at home on September 14th.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor George Winegar officiating.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you