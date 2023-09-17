Jack K. Crawford Sep 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack K. Crawford, 77 passed away at home on September 14th.The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor George Winegar officiating.Graveside services will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport is serving the Crawford family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Artist Jason Flack’s paintings displayed at Johnson City Public Library Seventh Model City Antique and Flea returns to the Civic Auditorium Ridgeview Elementary School students participate in color-thon Kingsport residents unveil new food truck Sullivan County tourism sees boom over year NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie visits Niswonger Children's Hospital patients Local Events