Jack K. Crawford, 77 passed away at home on September 14th. He was from a family of four boys raised by the late Harry and Flossie Crawford. He worked 43 ½ years at Kingsport Press before his retirement in 2008. While he was working, he was very active with March of Dimes and other Volunteer Organizations. He was an avid runner and competed in the Peach Tree Road Race in Georgia and also won a Food City Road Race. In his older years he volunteered at the Kingsport Police Department and People Loving People where he delivered many meals to people. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers Joe, Harry, and Earl Crawford and an infant sister, Anne Sue.


