Jack K. Crawford, 77 passed away at home on September 14th. He was from a family of four boys raised by the late Harry and Flossie Crawford. He worked 43 ½ years at Kingsport Press before his retirement in 2008. While he was working, he was very active with March of Dimes and other Volunteer Organizations. He was an avid runner and competed in the Peach Tree Road Race in Georgia and also won a Food City Road Race. In his older years he volunteered at the Kingsport Police Department and People Loving People where he delivered many meals to people. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers Joe, Harry, and Earl Crawford and an infant sister, Anne Sue.
Jack is survived by his wife, Minnie Belle; son, Chris Crawford (Shonda); two sisters-in-law, Carol and Dottie Crawford; niece, Robin Conn; nephews, Tim and Justin Crawford; extended family, The Taylor Family, White Family, Byerline Family, and the Overbay Family.
God sent angels to earth through Amedisys Hospice and we are so thankful. We would also like to thank our neighbor, Janice Boyd and special nephew Curt Taylor, for their help and support. Chris would also like to extend a special thank you to his church family at New Destiny Ministry Center.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor George Winegar officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.